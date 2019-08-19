Giant Penguin Discovered in New Zealand: Is it in Psalm 80:14? Unlikely

I know every bird of the mountains, the creatures of the field are subject to Me.” Psalms 50:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Scientists made a recent discovery that comes right out of Jewish mythology: a man-sized penguin that roamed the southern hemisphere millions of years ago. Despite its impressive size, the “monster penguin” could not have been the mythical Ziz mentioned by King David in Psalms.

Strange Bones Found Down Under

Scientists in New Zealand discovered the bones of an extinct species of “monster penguins.” Based on leg bone fossils found by amateur paleontologist Leigh Love at the Waipara Greensand fossil site in North Canterbury last year, researchers estimate the species grew to be five feet tall and weighed in at a whopping 175 pounds.

The penguin, named Crossvallia waiparensis by scientists, is thought to have lived in the Paleocene period, 56 – 66 million years ago. At that time, Antarctica had a temperate climate, with ocean temperatures 77 degrees Fahrenheit as compared to the current 44 degrees. It is believed that New Zealand, Australia, and Antarctica were all joined into one large continent. It is for this reason that remains of the giant penguin’s closest relative, Crossvallia unienwillia, were found on Seymour’s Island in Antarctica. The region formed by the co-joined continents is believed to have been covered in forest when the giant penguins roamed. Scientists believe that the penguin lived after the extinction of the dinosaurs, giant fish, and marine reptiles, affording it the opportunity to fourish and develop, growing to such an impressive size.

Paul Scofield, the Canterbury Museum’s senior curator, dubbed the new find “monster penguin.”

“This is one of the largest penguin species ever found,” Scofield told the BBC.

“Then, for 30 million years, it was the time of the giant penguins,” Scofield said, conjecturing that the respite from “mega-predators” afforded the penguin an opportunity to fourish and develop, growing to such an impressive size. In comparison, Emperor penguins, the largest extant species, reach 48 inches in height and weigh 49-99 pounds.

Ziz: Monster Bird Mentioned in Psalms, Described in Midrash

Most people would be shocked to see such a huge flightless bird waddling towards them but diligent Bible readers would not. Though it is not known whether King David encountered a monster penguin in ancient Israel, he clearly described something similar to it in Psalms.

I know every bird of the mountains, the creatures of the field are subject to Me. Psalms 50:11

Wild boars gnaw at it, and creatures of the field feed on it? Psalms 80:14

The Hebrew word that is translated as ‘creatures’ in these verses is ‘Ziz’ which in Jewish mythology is a giant griffin-like bird. The Talmud (Baba Batra 73b) describes the Ziz as being so large that when it stands up, it is able to block out the sun with its wingspan.

Rabbah ben Bar Hana further related: Once we traveled on board a ship and we saw a bird standing up to its ankles in the water while its head reached the sky. We thought the water was not deep and wished to go down to cool ourselves, but a Heavenly Voice called out: ‘Do not go down here, for a carpenter’s axe was dropped [into this water] seven years ago and it has not [yet] reached the bottom. And this, not [only] because the water is deep but [also] because it is rapid. Rabbi Ashi said: That [bird that Rabbah ben Bar Hana saw] was Ziz-Sadai

The Midrash describes the Ziz as the avian equivalent of the leviathan, a huge sea creature that will be eaten by the righteous at a feast in the end-of-days. The leviathan was removed from the world lest it overrun it entirely and unlike the monster penguin which is now extinct, the Ziz is purported to still exist, as recorded in Louis Ginzberg’s Legends of the Jews.

Once an egg of the Ziz fell to the ground and broke. The fluid from it flooded sixty cities, and the shock crushed three hundred cedars. Fortunately, such accidents do not occur frequently. As a rule the bird lets her eggs slide gently into her nest. This one mishap was due to the fact that the egg was rotten, and the bird cast it away carelessly.

Is the Ziz a Monster Penguin? Probably Not

Midrash Bereshit Rabba (homiletic teachings believed to have been first written down between 300-500 CE) records two characteristics of the original Ziz: it’s flesh was kosher and was consumed by Biblical Adam.

In this respect, the Ziz differs from the monster penguin. King David could have eaten the Ziz he described in psalms but penguins, along with other fish-eating birds are not kosher.

Monster Penguins: Gone but Not Fogotten

Based on the monster penguin’s feet, researchers believe that the ancient penguin spent far more time in the water than its current-day ancestors and may not have been able to stand upright.

The reason for the disappearance of the species is still a mystery to researchers.

Despite its nickname, the monster penguin was not the largest of its kind ever discovered. The 37-million-year-old Palaeeudyptes klekowskii stood an even more impressive 6.5 feet tall and weighed 250 pounds.

The island where the monster penguin’s bones were found is rich in fossils and has yielded several other surprising discoveries. Nineteen million-year-old fossils of a three-foot-tall 15-pound cannibal parrot dubbed ‘Squawkzilla’ were found recently in Central Otago in New Zealand.

