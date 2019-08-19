Abbas to Pay Arabs to Populate Strategic Valley on Israel’s Border with Jordan

Lot looked about him and saw how well watered was the whole plain of the Yarden, all of it—this was before Hashem had destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah—all the way to Zoar, like the garden of Hashem, like the land of Egypt Genesis 13:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced that they will provide grants to graduates of Palestinian Universities that are ready to move to the Jordan Valley reports the Jpost.

Making the statement while kicking off the weekly PA cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh stated that his government will study offering grants “to any Palestinian university graduate who is prepared to live in Jordan Valley areas and villages and work with the residents there on production projects.”

Shtayyeh did not go into detail regarding the proposed grant or “production projects.”

The Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea comprise nearly 30% of Judea and Samaria. Close to 65,000 Arabs and approximately 11,000 Jews dwell there. Palestinian Arabs have falsely accused Israel of devising plans to reduce the Arab population in the region by blocking their access to land and imposing restrictions on home construction.

The only city in the Jordan Valley with a highly dense population of Arabs is Jericho which falls under full PA control.

Shtayyeh also stated that the PA is preparing files regarding the controversy over tax revenues with Israel as well as all Israeli activities in Area C, especially quarries and other economic projects executed by Israel in those areas.

He was referring to Israel’s deduction of funds that the PA pays to families of Palestinian terrorist prisoners or, “martyrs” from monthly tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the PA.

Claiming that Israel is “robbing” the funds, PA officials have threatened to lodge complaints against Israel with international forums over the payments deductions.

Following the riots at the Temple Mount last week, Shtayyeh blamed Israel claiming: “settlers to repeatedly carry out assaults there.”