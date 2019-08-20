AIPAC Turns on Israel

They combined against Moshe and Aharon and said to them, “You have gone too far! Numbers 16:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of the anti-Israel JStreet Lobby group had a field day after rivals AIPAC blasted Netanyahu’s decision to block the entrance of congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar into Israel.

The Soros backed lobbyist retweeted AIPAC’s statement on Tlaib and Omar with a commentary accusing Netanyahu and Trump of “sacrificing the strategic bilateral relationship between two nations on the altar of their personal political fortunes.”

And now AIPAC. This shows in sharp relief the extent to which Trump & Netanyahu have sacrificed the strategic bilateral relationship between two nations on the altar of their personal political fortunes. https://t.co/j5py9snnCC — Tamara Cofman Wittes (@tcwittes) August 15, 2019

AIPAC, the self proclaimed “pro-Israel” lobbying group took to Twitter saying:” We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib’s support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib’s calls for a one-state solution.”

However, they added: “We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand.”

This is the second time in the last few months that AIPAC published a statement deviating from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position. Back in February, the lobby group meddled in Israel’s democratic elections blasting the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party,while Netanyahu was trying to form a political merger between then and other right-wing parties saying: “”The views of Otzma Yehudit are reprehensible. They do not reflect the core values that are the very foundation of the State of Israel.”

“The views of Otzma Yehudit are reprehensible. They do not reflect the core values that are the very foundation of the State of Israel.” Read our full statement: https://t.co/S1uC9Vv0rR pic.twitter.com/Ae5goQkj4x — AJC (@AJCGlobal) February 21, 2019

And although in that instance, AIPAC didn’t outright contradict any decision made by Netanyahu, it did disrupt his efforts to solidify a vital political alliance.

This isn’t the first time the lobbying group has been accused of betraying the country who’s interest it’s supposed to represent. In 2018, Jpost columnist and Middle East expert Caroline Glick alleged that AIPAC is “facilitating the retreat” of Democrats who are scared to stand up to Anti-Israel Democrats like Tlaib and Omar.

In another column in 2014, Glick accused AIPAC of a “cut and run from the Iran sanctions fight” that Netanyahu fought hard to pass in Congress.