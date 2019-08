then Hashem your God will restore your fortunes and take you back in love. He will bring you together again from all the peoples where Hashem your God has scattered you Deuteronomy 30:3 (The Israel Bible™)

In this episode of Israel History Explained we’re diving into the ingathering of the exiles or Kibbutz Galuyot, one of the central missions of the state of Israel and the Zionist movement and talking about the Law of Return.