Netanyahu to Pay Arabs to Leave Israel as Commanded in Numbers 33:51

Speak to B’nei Yisrael and say to them: When you cross the Yarden into the land of Canaan you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land Numbers 33:51 (The Israel Bible™)

A recent report cited an anonymous source in the Netanyahu government as saying there are efforts underway to eradicate Palestinian aggression by encouraging, even paying them to leave.

The Jerusalem Post published a report on Monday citing a “senior Israeli official” who claimed that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in contact with other governments in the region to explore the possibility of incentivizing Palestinian emigration from Gaza.

The other governments, the neighboring Arab nations as well as European countries, would absorb the Palestinian immigrants.

Israel would pay for the flights from an airport in the south since Gaza does not have an airport.

The official spoke to JPost from the Ukraine where he is serving as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delegation to Kiev.

“According to an NPR report last month, between 35,000 to 40,000 people have left Gaza via Egypt since Egypt opened the Sinai-Gaza border in May 2018. Egypt reportedly allows a few hundred Gazans to cross the frontier each day,” JPost reported. “Some of those exiting Gaza via Egypt fly from Cairo to the Gulf. Others remain in Egypt, while some fly to Turkey and in the hope of smuggling their way into Greece, and from there to other European Union countries.”

According to a report by Haaretz in May, the Hamas government in Gaza, which was voted in as the ruling party in 2006, is actively working to cut down on emigration.

The subject of enabling the Palestinians to leave was reportedly discussed several times in cabinet meetings.

The actual number of Palestinians who emigrate is difficult to access as the Palestinian government, both Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria, do not release the figures even to their own researchers.

Noam Ettinger, who researched Palestinian demographics for his book “The Million Person Gap: The Arab Population in the West Bank and Gaza”, disputed the results of the Palestinian government study. According to his research, the Palestinian population in 2011 stood at 2.5 million and not 3.9 million as the PCBS claimed. Ettinger also claimed that net emigration of Palestinians averaged 16,000 each year.

Even the PA admits that a large percentage of Palestinians would like to emigrate.

A public poll conducted by Beirzeit Development Program in February 2007 revealed that about 31 percent of the Palestinian respondents expressed their desire to migrate if they had the opportunity. This was confirmed by another poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in 2018 which reported that 40 percent of 40 percent of the residents of the Gaza Strip wish to emigrate, compared to 25 percent in the West Bank.

The question frequently asked by the Biblically oriented is whether the Palestinians should even be permitted to dwell in the land of Israel. At a speech given ten days ago, PA President Mahmoud Abbas made the remarkable claim that the Palestinians were, in fact, descendants of the Biblical Canaanites. This claim is refuted by every bit of archaeological evidence ever uncovered in Israel and flies in the face of every credible version of history ever written. Which is fortunate since the Bible mandates that the Jews must entirely wipe out the Canaanites from the land of Israel.

In a public talk given in 2016, Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef was asked if it was permissable for the Palestinians to remain in the land of Israel. The rabbi answered that it was permissible only on the condition that the Palestinians accepted the Seven Noahide Laws which include the prohibition against murder.

The plan to incentivize the Palestinians to emigrate was actually proposed by Rabbi Mer Kahane, a Member of Knesset and founder of the Kach Party.

Rabbi Kahane was murdered by an Arab in 1990. Rabbi Kahane wrote:

“The majority of Arabs will not agree to leave Israel under any circumstances, but sizable numbers — more than we think — will, if they are given sufficient incentive,” Rabbi Kahane wrote. “It is up to those who wish to save Israel from a disastrous crisis that will lead to who-knows-what, to furnish that incentive and to ignore the false protests of ignorant and equally false liberalism. With a fund of money, with visas, with exact charts, the Arabs — and here I stress that this plan would be offered to both the Arabs of pre-1967 Israel and those of the liberated lands — would then be approached and offered a sizable sum (more than enough to begin a fresh life) to emigrate to the county of their choice.”

“Most people prefer not to discuss unpleasant subjects such as Arab emigration or time bombs. The problem of ignoring a bomb arises from the fact that it simply does not lie there. Eventually it explodes.”

Rabbi Kahane’s teaching is consistent with the Biblical commandment outline in the Book of Numbers.

Speak to B’nei Yisrael and say to them: When you cross the Yarden into the land of Canaan you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land; you shall destroy all their figured objects; you shall destroy all their molten images, and you shall demolish all their cult places. And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:51-53

Rabbi Kahane cites the explanation to this verse given by Rabbi Chayyim ben Moshe ibn Attar, an 18th century Torah scholar known as the Ohr HaChayim. The Ohr HaChayim explains the necessity for driving out the inhabitants of Israel when the Jews return from Egypt.

“Not only will they hold on to the part of the land that you have not taken, but the part which you have taken and settled as well. ‘

They shall cause you trouble’ regarding the part that you live in, saying, ‘Get up and leave it.’ It follows that those same laws that applied to the seven nations apply to all the nations that live in Eretz Yisrael in every age. This includes those of our day, who view Eretz Yisrael as their own land and soil, and who view the Jewish People as a nation of conquerors, robbers and thieves. That same danger looms over the Jewish People and its control over Eretz Yisrael in our time as then.”

Rabbi Nachman Kahana, a prominent spiritual leader and the brother of Rabbi Meir Kahane, stated that this Palestinian claim to Canaanite heritage to be absurd.

“It is absolutely known that the Canaanites died out 3,000 years ago,” Rabbi Kahana said. “The vast majority of the Palestinians came to Israel from 1920-1930 during the British Mandate looking for work increasing from half a million to one million. There were actually very few indigenous Arabs in Israel before this. The British permitted Palestinian immigration while limiting Jewish immigration.”

Rabbi Kahana was supportive of the proposal to facilitate Palestinian emigration since he believes the prophetic return of the Jews to Israel which began in the first half of the last century is about to increase in pace and will require more space.

“Israel should be preparing for a huge aliya,’ Rabbi Kahana told Breaking Israel News.

“There is plenty of space that is currently being taken up by the Arabs. The Jews will not throw them out because that is not the Jewish way. They will go away but it has to come from Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’). This may come as a result of the Arabs themselves. The Arabs in Israel belong to seven clans who were it not for the common hatred of the Jews, they would have had a civil war and killed each other off a long time ago.”

“Many Arabs want to leave, even Arabs from the center of Israel, but the Arab government won’t let them, they actually threaten anyone who wants to leave,” Rabbi Kahana said. “That is an unsustainable condition. It is inevitable that it will implode.”

“The only way the Jews will kill the Arabs is if it becomes a matter of life and death, us or them,” Rabbi Kahana said.

“If it means that the Jews may die, then that just won’t happen. Unless this happens, under normal circumstances the Jews will not throw them out.”

When asked if it was acceptable for Israel to allocate funds to remove the Arabs, the rabbi cited a painful precedent.

“The Israeli government paid to kick out 10,000 Jews from Gush Katif, which is now Gaza,” Rabbi Kahana said. “Why shouldn’t we pay the same money to have the Arabs move away of their own free will? That is totally legitimate.”

The rabbi emphasized that the future of the Palestinians is a side issue, a distraction from the main point.

“The Jews are here to stay,” Rabbi Kahana concluded simply.

It is interesting to note that in the political forum, the initiative to encourage Palestinians to leave did not originate with Netanyahu and the Likud. The idea is actually one of the platforms of the Zehut party led by Moshe Feiglin. Feiglin responded to the news on his Facebook page.

“Does this sound familiar? Does this remind you of anything? Of course! This is just the tip of the iceberg of the program of Zehut.”

Feiglin noted that his party has been much maligned in the media for proposing the facilitation of Arab emigration as well as many other proposals they have made.

“So there are those who will say ‘Okay, buddy, so you deserve a pat on the back for this one.

But what does it matter who moves the program forward? The main thing is that it happens.’ But the reality is that it won’t actually happen without Zehut in the government.”

In the last national elections, Zehut narrowly missed passing the minimum number of votes to enter the government.

They will get another chance as Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition and new elections will be held on September 17.

Zehut, is currently the only political party that has publicly endorsed building the Third Temple.

The Zehut party is also Israel’s only libertarian party who promotes free-market capitalism but also the annexation of all of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.