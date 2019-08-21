Abbas: ‘martyrs’ are ‘the most sacred thing we have’

After the death of Shaul—David had already returned from defeating the Amalekites—David stayed two days in Tziklag (Samuel 2 1:1)

The Palestinians cannot be removed from their homeland, and every building built by the Zionist occupation will be destroyed, said Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in a video uploaded to his Facebook page earlier this month.

Speaking at the Jalazone Refugee Camp near Ramallah, Abbas claimed the Palestinians are the biblical Canaanites and have lived in Palestine for 5,000 years. He called the U.S.-led conferences in Warsaw, Poland, in February and in Manama, Bahrain, in June “unacceptable” to the Palestinian people.

Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians, he said, in response to which the audience began to chant: “To Jerusalem we march, martyrs by the millions!”

The entire Palestinian nation will enter Jerusalem as millions of fighters, said Abbas, along with the Arab, Islamic and Christian nations. He rejected the designation of Palestinian martyrs as terrorists, and added that the families of Palestinian martyrs will continue to receive salaries from the P.A. because “the martyrs, the wounded and the prisoners are the most sacred things we have.”