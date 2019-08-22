Messianic ‘Jew’ Dubs Trump ‘King of Israel’, Trump Thanks him

“You shall be free to set a king over yourself, one chosen by Hashem your God. Be sure to set as king over yourself one of your own people; you must not set a foreigner over you, one who is not your kinsman.” Deuteronomy 17:15 (The Israel Bible™)

In a series of Tweets, conservative radio show host and columnist Wayne Allen Root proclaimed that President Trump ” is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world.”

Root was “born Jewish” but told JTA that he “took Jesus Christ as a savior” about 30 years ago, but he still considers himself Jewish.

The Las Vegas based pundit added: “Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense!”

President Trump retweeted the series of tweets thanking him for the very nice words.

In a series of three separate tweets, Allen wrote: “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.”

At the end of the retweet, trump commented “Wow!”

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

The tweets come off the heels of Trump’s previous statements blasting Jewish Americans for voting Democrat. In the statement, Trump said: “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

After his remarks were misinterpreted, the US president clarified to reporters that he was referring to disloyalty to Israel and not necessarily America saying: “If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel.”