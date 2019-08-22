Powerful Organization who Helps YouTube Censor Videos, Calls Trump “Bully”, Blasphemes Bible

Avishai son of Tzeruya said to the king, “Why let that dead dog abuse my lord the king? Let me go over and cut off his head!” (Samuel 2 16:9)

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief Jonathan Greenblatt took to CNN on Wednesday to respond to the president’s statement saying that: ” American Jews who vote for Democrats are disloyal to Israel and the president’s Wednesday morning retweet of radio host Wayne Allen Root saying Trump is so beloved is Israel he is like “the King of Israel.”

“I will say that it is the height of hypocrisy to use Christian theology to bully jews and to push out some messianic complex,” Greenblatt told CNN regarding the retweet.

The ADL is a select contributing member of YouTube’s Trusted Flagger program. The program has been the subject of many right-wing publishers who have accused the program of censoring legitimate conservative videos such as those from Dennis Prager’s Prager U.

Oddly, the CNN host asked Greenblatt about how the president “used that antisemitic attacks against congresswomen” even though none of the Congresswomen he was referring to were Jewish.

None-the-less, Greenblatt responded with a statement saying: ” It is extraordinary and almost inexplicable that our commander in chief would use his Twitter feed to go after Hollywood celebrities and other random individuals but can’t seem to call out the racist, xenophobic, anti-semitic, white supremacist movement that is indeed growing. White nationalism is a global terror threat, and we need our commander in chief to call it out.”

Greenblatt concluded by saying: “But I will say that it is the height of hypocrisy to use Christian theology to bully jews and to push out some messianic complex. Literally, it’s hard to think of something less kosher than telling the Jewish people you’re the king of Israel, and therefore we should have some fidelity to you for that reason.

The ADL’s Greenblatt incorrectly stated: “I don’t know if he’s read the bible, but in the Old Testament, that’s not what we believe.”

Although the King of Israel must be Jewish, which would disqualify Trump, the Jewish people certainly have to be loyal to the King of Israel according to the Old Testament:

If, after you have entered the land that Hashem your God has assigned to you, and taken possession of it and settled in it, you decide, “I will set a king over me, as do all the nations about me,” (Deuteronomy 17:14)

Loyalty to the King of Israel was also noted in Samuel 2 when Shim’i son of Gera insulted King David and David’s general, Avishai responded saying:

Avishai son of Tzeruya said to the king, “Why let that dead dog abuse my lord the king? Let me go over and cut off his head!” (Samuel 2 16:9)

Although King David would have been fully justified in killing Shim’i, he decided not to.