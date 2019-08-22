Watch: Abbas Reveals Secret Plot to Invade Jerusalem with ‘a Million Fighters’

Speak to B’nei Yisrael and say to them: When you cross the Yarden into the land of Canaan you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land Numbers 33:51 (The Israel Bible™)

In a video that was recently recovered and translated by MEMRI, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said while addressing a terror rally at the Jalazone village near Ramallah that: “We shall enter Jerusalem – millions of fighters!” along with the “entire Islamic nation”.

The PA chairman added that: “every building built by the Zionist occupation will be destroyed. The statements were made while the crowd chanted “To Jerusalem, we march, martyrs by the millions!”

The PA chairman also stated that the Palestinians cannot be displaced from their homeland. Breaking Israel News reported last week that the PA chairman claimed that the ‘Palestinians’ are the actually descended from the ancient Canaanites who have lived there “for 5,000 years”. Although there is zero empirical proof, if true, the Jews would be required to drive them out from the land of Israel as stated in Numbers:

Speak to B’nei Yisrael and say to them: When you cross the Yarden into the land of Canaan you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land (Numbers 33:51)

Abbas added that he “rejected conferences in Warsaw”, a US-sponsored conference on peace and security in the Middle East. In February, he called the gathering an American-Israeli “conspiracy aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause.” He also bragged about boycotting the Bahrain conference noting that it was “unacceptable to the Palestinian people.”

The proud Holocaust denier also claimed that Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians. He went on saying that “the entire Palestinian nation will enter Jerusalem as millions of fighters, along with the Arab, Islamic, and Christian nations.”

Abbas also noted that he “rejects the designation of Palestinian martyrs as terrorists.”

“The families of Palestinian martyrs, injured people, and prisoners will continue to receive salaries from the PA because they are the most sacred thing the Palestinians have” he added. According to MEMRI, The video was uploaded to the PA’s leader’s Facebook page on August 10, 2019.