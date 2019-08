The “Damascus” Pronouncement. Behold, Damascus shall cease to be a city; It shall become a heap of ruins.

Did you know that one of Israel’s greatest heroes went by the name of Kamel Amin Thaabet. It sounds unlikely, but this was actually the pseudonym of Mossad agent extraordinaire Eli Cohen who infiltrated the Syrian power elite in the 1960s and used his privileged position to send confidential plans about the country’s military and government back to Israel.