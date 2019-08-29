Keep Track of Everything Israel with New 2020 (5779-5780) Calendar

This month shall mark for you the beginning of the months; it shall be the first of the months of the year for you Exodus 12:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Jerusalem – Israel365 has just released a new calendar: the 2019-2020 Isrrael365 Calendar and Holiday Guide. For jews, that’s 5779-5780.

This incredible holiday tracker has it all – high-quality images of the Holy Land, related Biblical passages for each month and more. But don’t take our word for it, see for yourself what last year’s Israel Calendar customers are now saying:

“Easily the best Jewish calendar that I’ve bought! Great photography, scriptures in Hebrew, plus transliteration, and English translation. Obviously feast days, Hebrew month and day, etc. There’s a reference page near the back with each weeks Torah portion and the related passage from the Prophets. It’s just really well put together. There’s even a page near the front with the Hebrew alphabet to help anyone (like me) just learning Hebrew.” -Michael

“The makers of this calendar never disappoint. The calendars are always beautiful and of great quality. The company also goes above and beyond to please the customer.” -T. Hill “Bought for a gift, the person loved it. Calendar is detailed pictures with explained notes about pictures. Pastor visited here but missed the tour, so all notes explained the historical meaning of each place” -Tracy Mathis With this beautifully designed calendar, you can keep tabs on every Jewish month, every Jewish holiday as well as all Israeli national holidays like Independence Day and Holocaust Memorial Day.

Plus, each month features a picture of a site in Israel that is related to that month. It also features what the same location in the Land of Milk and Honey looked like before and after the State of Israel was established. This emphasizes not only the contrast but also God’s promise to make the desert bloom once his people return to the land he promised, just like it says in Isaiah:

The arid desert shall be glad, The wilderness shall rejoice And shall blossom like a rose (Isaiah 35:1)

This amazing new product will allow you to keep track of the Hebrew months as well as their corresponding Gregorian ones.

Know when Rosh Hashannah is, Channukah, Shavuot (Feast of Tabernacle). No need to mark a reminder, it’s already incorporated in the calendar’s immaculate design. Plus, with each holiday comes an easy-to-understand explanation of the holiday itself and how it is sourced from the Bible! This means that besides just knowing when certain holidays are, you can understand its meaning from a Biblical perspective.

Each page includes an image taken by a professional photographer inside Israel. This means that not only the colors but also the essence of the Promised land will shine on the door of your refrigerator. Remember, the calendar is unique in that it is actually a 16-month calendar since the Jewish new year (Rosh Hashannah) begins on September 5780 (2019). The calendar lasts until December 2020.

Just imagine waking up every morning to a lovely image of the Land of Israel with an accompanying Biblical verse that’s sure to lift your spirits to Heaven.

And no, you don’t have to be Jewish to fully appreciate a Jewish calendar. In fact, many members of the nations not only monitor but even observe Jewish holidays. Just see what some of our other clients are saying about it:

“This has all the important dates ect. I am happy to have this in my home” –Heather Ann Kimball “Easy to read the holidays with beautiful pictures” -Sasha Hern “Highly recommend. Exactly as described and fast shipping.” -Robyn

Don’t wait until Rosh Hashanah! Get this incredible product before the Jewish new year begins (who knows, this could be the year of the Messiah, not something you’d wanna miss).

Stay in the loop regarding all the important dates in the Bible. These calendars make excellent gifts as well