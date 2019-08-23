Evangelical Leader: We Won’t Let Rashida Tlaib Whitewash Palestinian Persecution of Christians in Bethlehem

“You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in the land of Egypt.” Exodus 23:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Evangelical UN Special Envoy to the World Council of Independent Christian Churches representing 44 million congregants and award-winning Christian TV Show Host Laurie Cardoza-Moore has called upon Christians to protest Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s attempts to deny Jesus’ identity and ignore the persecution of Christians in Bethlehem.

A recent tweet from Omar revealed that the rookie congresswomen had planned to visit Bethlehem with the notorious “Christ at the Checkpoint” organization, an anti-Semitic Palestinian group that said Jesus was a Palestinian and has covered-up the mass exodus of the city’s “legitimate” Christian population since it came under Palestinian Authority Control. Cardoza-Moore highlighted the dire situation in Bethlehem for Christians and exposed Christ at the Checkpoint in her recent award-winning documentary: Boycott THIS!

Laurie Cardoza-Moore commented: “The majority of Christians left Bethlehem since the Israeli government agreed under the Oslo Accords in 1993 to allow the Palestinian Authority to govern the affairs of the city. A day that would forever change the living conditions for Christians in Bethlehem. Omar and Tlaib were planning to visit the birthplace of Jesus Christ with a subversive anti-Semitic organization that seeks to cover-up the daily persecution of the true followers of Christ at the hands of the Palestinian Authority.

Contrary to the disinformation and propaganda of “Christ at the Checkpoint”, the situation for Christians in Bethlehem has greatly worsened under Palestinian control. We have documented how Christians have been shot at and their churches burnt down for the alleged crime of trying to worship in their holy city. The reality remains, that Israel is the only place in the Middle East where Christians are free to worship and their rights are protected. Christians once made-up 20% of the city’s population, and are now barely 2%, but Omar and Tlaib would rather do the bidding of anti-Christian Islamists than demonstrate true Judeo/Christian values.”

She continued: “Not only does Christ at the Checkpoint diminish the message of Christianity, which is deeply rooted in the Hebrew Bible. They have rewritten the Biblical narrative and have quoted texts of scripture out of context in pursuit of furthering their anti-Semitic narrative, suggesting that Jesus, an observant Jew from Judea was actually a Palestinian. All Christians should be appalled at the blanket silence on these women’s Jew Hatred from so many American representatives in congress and the media. We will not allow a loud minority of Islamists to drown out the voices of our silenced brothers and sisters in Bethlehem who desperately need our help.”