Terror Attack: Daughter Murdered, Father and Son Injured, IDF Search for Terrorists who Planted Explosive Device, Prayers Requested

Three Jewish family members, a father and his two children, were severely injured when an explosive device detonated at the Ein Dani Spring near the Ein Buvin natural spring near the town of Dolev in the Shomron (Samaria) at around 10:15 Friday morning.

Initial reports say the 18-year-old woman identified Rina Shenrav from Lod died of her wounds. Her 46-year-old father, Rabbi Eitan Sherav, and 21-year-old brother, Dvir, were evacuated via helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. The son is unconscious and on a respirator after sustaining multiple injuries to his abdomen and extremities. Officials at the scene said that the explosives were apparently planted on the path leading up to the spring and were triggered as they were walking down the path.

The IDF is reportedly chasing a suspicious vehicle that was spotted leaving the scene. Residents of Dolev were under orders from security officials to remain indoors and report any suspicious activity.

Prayers are requested for the recovery (refuah sheleimah) of the victims: the father Eitan ben (the son of) Chanah and son Dvir Chaim ben (the son of) Shirah Esther.

The public is also requested to pray for the recovery of Nachum Elimelech ben Zehava Rivkah who is fighting for his life after being run over in a Palestinian ramming attack two weeks ago.

The site is a popular swimming hole used by Arabs and Jews alike. It is named for Dani Gonen who was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist at the site in 2015. Before killing Gonen, the Palestinian terrorist carried out at least six other shooting attacks and helped to plan several others.

In March 2016, a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into three IDF soldiers, wounding all three, one seriously.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more facts are released.