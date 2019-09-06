“You too must befriend the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt” DEUTERONOMY 10:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem instructs His People to love the stranger and the convert, and to take extra care of those who are new to the community and alone. This stands in contrast to the people’s experience as strangers in Egypt, where they were viciously oppressed. The Talmud (Bava Metzia 59b) points out that this commandment is repeated no less than thirty-six times throughout the Bible, to emphasize that as the People of Israel prepare to enter the Land of Israel, where they will be the masters and no longer the strangers, they are warned not to forget what is was like to be outsiders. They must do whatever they can to ease the struggles of strangers in their land.