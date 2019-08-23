Glazov Gang: CAIR Forces US Army War College onto Its Knees

Jamie Glazov, of the Glazov Gang, recently interviewed me. Below is the official description, followed by the video:

This new Glazov Gang episode features Raymond Ibrahim, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center and a Judith Friedman Rosen Writing Fellow at the Middle East Forum. His latest book is Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West.

Raymond reveals how CAIR Has Forced the US Army War College Onto Its Knees, unveiling the inside story of an ominous surrender.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Raymond Ibrahim