Incredible Story of Jewish Woman Reunited with Daughter from Gaza After 13 Years

I can hear Efraim lamenting: You have chastised me, and I am chastised Like a calf that has not been broken. Receive me back, let me return, For You, Hashem, are my God Jeremiah 31:17 (The Israel Bible™)

For 13 years, Galit Popok hasn’t seen her daughter who was only 6-years old when they were forced to separate. Today, at 19-years old, she is the mother of a baby girl.

Galit, an Israeli woman married an Arab Muslim and lived with him in the Gaza strip. She was just reunited with her daughter who she hasn’t seen in 13 years.

Galit never wanted to leave her daughters but did so out of necessity. As a woman in an extremely abusive relationship in subhuman living conditions in Gaza, she “had to make a choice” explains Anat Gopstein, a member of an organization that rescues Jewish women who naively married Arabs called Lehava (torch).

So one day she received permission to enter Israel to see a doctor and was able to take 3 out of 6 of her kids with her. This was her only opportunity to escape the hell she was living in. It was a difficult choice but that’s how it is when you are the victim of severe domestic violence and your life is in constant danger.

After she escaped, she completely lost contact with her 3 daughters she left behind.

Several years ago, Galit’s Arab husband was killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

At that point, she turned the head of Lehava, Bentzi Gopstein. Gopstein managed to locate one of her daughters during Operation Protective Edge.