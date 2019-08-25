“Heartening, comforting words It shall be well, Well with the far and the near —said Hashem— And I will heal them” ISAIAH 57:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Yeshayahu concludes the chapter with a promise that Hashem will provide the exiles who return with healing and comfort. The blessing of peace is proffered both to the far (those still in exile) and to the near (the exiles who already arrived in the Land of Israel). Rashi interprets the terms “far” and “near” as spiritual markers — whether one has engaged in righteous behavior from birth, or only recently returned wholeheartedly to the right path, Hashem’s blessing of peace is upon them.