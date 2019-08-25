WATCH: Trump Looks to Heaven and Proclaims, “I Am the Chosen One”

The President was lambasted in the press for the off-the-cuff remark he made as he was about to leave for the G7 Summit in France. Though the left-wing media attempted to portray the remark as psychotic aspirations to divinity, the president clarified that the comment was intended as sarcasm and was made in response to his decision to be the first president to cope with what he sees as an economic relationship with China that is detrimental to the U.S. and involves the theft of American intellectual property. His claim was bolstered by the fact that directly after referring to himself as “the chosen one”, the president referred to the voters who had “chosen” him to do precisely that.