“Palestinian Territories” Disappear from State Dept Website As If They Never Existed

“On that day Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying, “To your offspring I assign this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the river Euphrates:” Genesis 15:18 (The Israel Bible™)

The U.S. State Department updated its website, removing ‘Palestinian Territories’ from its updated list of countries.

Though “Palestinian Territories” is still listed in the archived content, the term is no longer listed on their updated website list of countries as well as their list of Near Eastern countries.

The U.S. does not recognize the State of Palestine and therefore officially maintains no diplomatic exchanges nor consular services with Palestine and since the closure of the Palestine mission in October 2018, Palestine has no diplomatic representation in the U.S. The Palestinian Authority but Palestine is presently maintaining a public policy of noncooperation with the office and with the United States in general. This noncooperation extends to declarations that the PA will no longer adhere to the Oslo Accords and their illegal building in regions under Israeli control with the help of European funding.

The State of Palestine is recognized by 137 UN members and since 2012 has a status of a non-member observer state in the United Nations. It is a member of the Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the International Olympic Committee. Palestine is not recognized as a state by Israel, the United States, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and most of the European Union