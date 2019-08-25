IDF Soldier With Relatives Who Died in Holocaust Horrified at Hamas Swastika

They have said: ‘Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.’ For they have consulted together with one consent; against Thee do they make a covenant; The tents of Edom and the Ishmaelites.” Psalms 83:5-7 (The Israel Bible™)

A female IDF soldier stationed on the security fence protecting Israel from Gaza during the weekly March of Return riots was horrified to see Swastikas and other Nazi symbols displayed on the Palestinian side of the border. The symbols hurt her deeply as she had lost relatives in the Holocaust.

Photographed today by a soldier stationed on the border fence with Gaza. Her relatives were murdered in the Holocaust by Nazis. Like them, she knows what the swastika means. But today, she saw that symbol while wearing the uniform of one of the world’s strongest militaries. pic.twitter.com/fFEUkfooQV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 23, 2019

This is the second time this month the Nazi symbol was displayed at the Hamas-run riots and the Palestinians have flown their flag several times at the riots alongside the Swastika. At the time, a Hamas official called for a moratorium on the displaying of Swastikas, claiming it was bad for Hamas’ international image.

“Such acts, even if done solely, inflict horrific outcomes on our just cause,” Dr. Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas International Relations Office, said in an official statement. “Indeed, they are exploited by the Israeli occupation to distort our struggle for freedom and independence.”

Incendiary kites and balloons were launched into Israel carrying the Nazi symbol as well.

Nazi ideology is consistent with the original charter of Hamas which called for the murder of every Jew on the planet. This message was reiterated earlier this month by Fathi Hammad, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council elected by the Palestinian people and a leader in Hamas, who called for all of the Palestinians around the world, his “brothers in the diaspora”, to rise up and kill Jews all over the world.

“Oh, you seven million Palestinians abroad, enough warming up!” Hammad said in a speech at the riots. “There are Jews everywhere! We must attack every Jew on planet Earth – we must slaughter and kill them, with Allah’s help. Enough warming up!”

The Nazi connection is also not a problem for Congressman Rashida Tlaib who worked with anti-Israel propaganda group Miftah which publishes neo-Nazi material and articles containing blood libels.

This overall plan for genocide is consistent with the roots of Palestinian nationalism which was enmeshed in the Nazi movement of WWII. Dieter Wisliceny, one of Adolf Eichmann’s deputies, made this claim at the Nuremberg trials held after the war and Haj al Amin Husseini, the mufti of Jerusalem at that time, was an important collaborator with the Nazis.