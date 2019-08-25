IDF Continues Manhunt For Terrorists Who Murdered Rina Shenrev

“The murderer arises in the evening To kill the poor and needy, And at night he acts the thief.” Job 24:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Three suspects were arrested Saturday by the Israel Defense Forces following the terrorist bombing on Friday that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her brother and father.

Two of the suspects were arrested during a raid on the village of Ein Arik near Ramallah, while the third suspect, who is reportedly a Hamas member who has served time in Israeli jails, was arrested in the nearby village of Ein Qiniya.

The IDF has not linked the three directly to the attack, stating only that they were arrested as part of an ongoing manhunt and that they are being interrogated.

The military reportedly confiscated a number of surveillance cameras in the area of Ein Arik and Ein Qiniya.

According to Israeli authorities, the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the attack was triggered remotely when the family approached it.

Although no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh praised the murder as “proof of the vitality of our people,” calling it a “brave” and “heroic” defiance of the “crimes and terrorism of the occupation.”

During a visit to the scene of the bombing, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said Israel’s security forces would locate the perpetrators of the attack “soon” and “continue to provide security for residents living in Judea and Samaria.”

“I am confident in our ability to find them and to provide local residents with a high quality security solution,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also vowed to find the terrorists, stating that the security forces would spare no effort to do so.

“We will find them,” said Netanyahu. “Israel’s reach is long and we will settle the score with all who wish to harm us.”

He sent his condolences to the Shnerb family and wished Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his 19-year-old son Dvir, who remains in serious but stable condition, a “speedy recovery.”