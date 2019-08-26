Rockets Fired at Israel for Second Night in a Row; Hamas Abandons Posts in Preparation for IDF Response

“He shall say to them, “Hear, O Yisrael! You are about to join battle with your enemy. Let not your courage falter. Do not be in fear, or in panic, or in dread of them. For it is Hashem your God who marches with you to do battle for you against your enemy, to bring you victory.” Deuteronomy 3 (The Israel Bible™)

Red Alert sirens sounded all over southern Israel on Sunday night as the Iron Dome successfully intercepted two rockets from Gaza while a third slipped through, landing next to Route 34 and igniting a fire.

3 rockets were fired from #Gaza at #Israel. 2 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense system. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2019



Shrapnel from one of the Iron Dome missiles struck a building in Sderot, damaging the building and setting off a small explosion. At least one woman was injured as she ran for shelter and at least six cases of shell-shock were reported.



The rocket fire also threatened the “Live Sderot Festival,” held in a stadium in the beleaguered city.



It was reported that Hamas personnel evacuated their posts immediately after the rocket attack in anticipation of the IDF response. Later Sunday night, IAF airplanes struck several Hamas targets. No Hamas injuries were reported.

On Monday, the Coordinator of Government Activity in the Territories (COGAT, IDF Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, announced that oil imports for Gaza’s power station will be cut by half in response to the rocket fire for an undetermined length of time.

At least nine rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel in the last week. The IDF has identified the Iranian funded Palestinian Islamic Jihad as being responsible for at least some of the attacks but the Israeli government has a policy that holds Hamas, elected by the Palestinians as the leaders of Gaza in 2006, responsible for any aggression emanating from their territory.

On Sunday, banks in Gaza disbursed a total of $10 million allowed into Gaza from Qatar as an Israeli concession that was part of an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreed to by Israel and Hamas.

“Both sides are committed (to the truce) and they have no war intentions at all,” Qatari envoy to Gaza Mohammed al-Emadi told Reuters on Saturday during a visit to Gaza. “Both sides have no war intentions but there is a lack of money and the humanitarian situation is bad. Should people feel financially at ease, the ghost of war will be totally removed.”

Qatar has sent more than $1 billion dollars into Gaza over the last few years.

Israel is suffering from a wave of Palestinian violence. On Friday, 8,500 Gazans took part in the weekly Hamas-led violent March of Return riots that have been taking place for over one year on Israel’s southern border. Explosive devices and stones were hurled at the IDF soldiers stationed along the security fence. Since August 1, nine Palestinian militants have been killed in four infiltration attempts from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while one Israeli army officer and two soldiers have been injured on the Gaza border. Last week, a Palestinian armed with hand grenades and a gun attacked IDF soldiers stationed on the security fence separating Israel from Gaza. The Palestinian terrorist was attempting to cross into Israel. Dvir Sorek, a 19-year-old yeshiva student, was stabbed to death in Gush Etzion ten days ago. Two teen siblings were run over by a Palestinian terrorist in Gush Etzion ten days ago. Two Palestinians stabbed an Israeli Police Officer in Jerusalem two weeks ago.