Rabbi Shenrev to Netanyahu: “Rina Died a Hero’s Death, She Saved Us All”

Rabbi Eitan Shenrev, injured in an explosive terrorist attack on Friday, spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his hospital bed, telling him that his daughter Rina was a holy martyr.

The three members of the Shenrev family (46-year-old father, Rabbi Eitan Sherav, 21-year-old brother, Dvir, and 17-year Rina) were on their way to Ein Dani Spring near the Ein Buvin natural spring near the town of Dolev in the Shomron (Samaria) at around 10:15 Friday morning. An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated remotely when the family approached, killing Rina. The IED contained 2 kilograms of explosives, an especially deadly amount.

“My message is just to reinforce the Torah of Israel, the nation of Israel, and the land of Israel. With the help of God we will only come out stronger. Rina was a holy martyr, ”the father told the prime minister using the term harugat malchut which refers to Jews who were murdered by non-Jews solely on the basis of their Jewish identity.

The prime minister vowed that his government will build 300 residential units in the town of Dolev in response to the terrorist attack.

The rabbi described the attack to the media.

“It was a big explosion. I heard Dvir shout, and I shouted ‘Rina, Rina.’ I looked down and saw that she was not alive. I wanted to think I was dreaming but after seeing Rina I realized I wasn’t. Rina saved all of us. She absorbed it all. She died a hero’s death. Her face was intact. I gave her a kiss and I told her that we would be strong.”

“We will continue, we have no choice, we have no other place. That’s how we taught our children and what we believe. “

Rabbi Shenrev expressed surprise that they were the only ones at the spring. It is a popular destination for Jews and Arabs alike, especially on hot summer days.

Rina was buried on Friday.

“Rina was all about fully giving and being honest with her surroundings. She came from a productive family that brings hearts together. She was a good person to everyone,” family relative, Nadav Shenhnav, said at the funeral according to Ynet. “She only celebrated her birthday a few days ago. I haven’t had the chance to say goodbye.”

Dvir arrived at the hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. His father used his tzitzit (ritual fringes) as a tourniquet on his son. On Sunday he was permitted to share a hospital room with his father. Rabbi Shenrev described the experience.

“When we met, he said, ‘Dad, it’s hard for me. I keep seeing it happen.’ I told him, ‘Let’s try to be strong together.’ He remembers that he functioned well during the attack,” Rabbi Eitan said. “We both cried. There were several hours that I didn’t know how he would be, I was really scared. I saw him lose consciousness after the attack and they said that he couldn’t breathe. Now I see that he’s coming back to himself a bit, it’s really emotional. I waited for this all of Shabbat.”

“He’s communicating, he’s completely with us, he remembers everything. He said he can’t see the world without Rina.”