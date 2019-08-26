Netanyahu Approves 300 New Housing Units In Response to Dolev Terror Attack

“Again you shall plant vineyards On the hills of Shomron; Men shall plant and live to enjoy them.” Jeremiah 31:4 (The Israel Bible™)

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his office to approve 300 new housing units to be built in Dolev in the Shomron (Samaria) in response to a terrorist attack last Friday that killed 17-year-old Rina Shenrev.

“We will take root and cripple our enemies,” Netanyahu said. “We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlement.”

This directive is consistent with Netanyahu’s increasing support of the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria. Before the last elections, Netanyahu announced that he would support annexing Judea and Samaria. Despite winning the election, he was unable to form a coalition and therefore did not have the opportunity to exhibit whether he truly intended to fulfill this promise. In response to the murder of Dvir Sorek two weeks ago in Gush Etzion Netanyahu vowed to advocate for Israeli sovereignty in “all parts” of Judea and Samaria.

Dolev, located 17-miles northwest of Jerusalem, was established in 1983 and has a population of 1,400.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded to the announcement.

“We praise the Prime Minister on the necessary step of expanding building in Dolev,” Ne’eman said. “The true blow to terror is building and sovereignty. It pains us that Jews need to be murdered in order for us to be able to build and expand communities. It’s important to understand that sovereignty and settling the land will prevent the next attack. Construction and growth along with severe punishment are key in restoring deterrence.”

The three members of the Shenrev family (46-year-old father, Rabbi Eitan Sherav, 21-year-old brother, Dvir, and 17-year Rina) were on their way to Ein Dani Spring near the Ein Buvin natural spring near the town of Dolev in the Shomron (Samaria) at around 10:15 Friday morning. Animprovised explosive device (IED) was detonated remotely when the family approached, killing Rina. The IED contained 2 kilograms of explosives, an especially deadly amount.