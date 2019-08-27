More murder has occurred against Jews in their ancestral homeland this week.

Still waiting for a proper solution to the problem.

Near the Dolev community—not Afghanistan or Iraq—Palestinian animals planted a sophisticated IED near where a family was hiking. Once the family got near, the terrorists detonated the device, killing the teenage daughter and maiming her father and brother.

According to the Times of Israel:

“The two villages are located near Ein Bubin, a natural spring where an explosive device detonated Friday as three members of the Shnerb family from the central Israeli town of Lod were visiting. “The teenage daughter, Rina, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father, Eitan, a rabbi in Lod, and her brother Dvir, 19, were taken by military helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital in serious condition. “The army said an improvised explosive device was used in the attack. Police sappers determined that the bomb had been planted earlier at the spring and was triggered remotely when the family approached it.”

Still have sympathy for the Palestinians? The entire culture has been raised on hate for generations. I call once again for the population to be moved elsewhere in the Middle East, either the Sinai or eastern Saudi Arabia.

Anywhere but Israel.

Lest you think I don’t care about the Palestinians, I am also mourning the loss of two teenage Palestinian lives sacrificed to their god of terrorism. As is the case with terrorist organizations, two teenagers were dispatched (why don’t Hamas leaders carry out these attacks?) with knives to Jerusalem’s Old City.

I’ve been to the area many times, at the gate to the Temple Mount. Here last week, two 14-year-old boys stabbed a policeman. One boy was shot and killed while the other was mortally wounded. They had names:

Naseem Mukafah Abu Rumi and Hamoudeh Khader al-Sheikh.

The boys were members of the Jerusalem branch of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).

How horrific, repulsive and unthinkable.

There will be no end to this carnage until terrorist groups in the region are dismantled and destroyed completely. Not likely to happen.

Remember the Canaanites? God told the Israelites to utterly destroy them, but they didn’t. The dark spirit of that civilization continues to this moment (although, unlike the delusional and murderous Abu Mazen, I don’t believe the Palestinians are descended from the Canaanites).

Most people recoil at the thought of population transfer. Even many of my Israeli friends would recoil at the thought.

But guess what? I’d rather see that happen than hear about another Jew being murdered in her rightful homeland. I also look forward to the day when Palestinian eighth graders are not sent to their certain deaths by the demons that control them.

Down with the Palestinian leadership, at all levels. Let other Arab countries manage the Palestinians for a couple hundred years, in hopes they will turn from savagery and learn to live like civilized people.

Come quickly, Lord Jesus.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready