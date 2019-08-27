Sarsour Claims “Disgusting” Zionists Joined Forces with KKK

Self-proclaimed political activist Linda Sarsour tweeted that she had personally witnessed an improbable sight: “right-wing Zionists” protesting in North Carolina alongside the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).
I spoke in Hillsborough, NC in March of this year and not only were they also there holding confederate flags, they were joined by right wing Zionists carrying Israeli flags. So disgusting. https://t.co/zb1lfUYdEI
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 25, 2019
Sarsour’s tweet came in response to a protest held outside the Orange County courthouse in Hillsborough late Saturday afternoon by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and their supporters. A few Klan members wore white robes and pointed hoods. Two wore purple and green robes, which signify high-ranking members. The police announced that two arrests on weapons charges are pending. A counter-protest was spontaneously organized and the protest dissipated without incident.
The possibility of the KKK and Zionists standing together is conceptually absurd and Sarsour did not bring proof of her claim of witnessing such an alliance. The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the KKK as a hate group.
“The Ku Klux Klan, with its long history of violence, is the most infamous — and oldest — of American hate groups,” the SPLC wrote on its website. “Although black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, it also has attacked Jews, immigrants, gays and lesbians and, until recently, Catholics.”
Many of the comments on her tweet noted the inherent and historic incompatibility of the white supremacist KKK and support for the Jewish state. Others to have attended her event in North Carolina and refuted her claim that the KKK and Zionists allied. One commenter even brought photographic proof of the inaccuracy of her claim.
Here is the scene at the protest of her speech. Note the absence of the KKK and the Confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/I1Vsj1tXRU
— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) August 25, 2019
Sarsour advocates for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement (BDS) that attempts to delegitimize Israel and calls for the establishment of an exclusively Palestinian state “from the river to the sea.” Sarsour has also claimed that Zionism is incompatible with free-speech and feminism, a dubious claim considering the pluralistic nature of modern Israel and the role of women in its society. She is a leader in the feminist movement but has been criticized from within the movement for her support of Sharia (Islamic) law which many see as being oppressive towards women. She has also been criticized for perpetuating the claim that Jesus was a Palestinian.
Though