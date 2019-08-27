Sarsour Claims “Disgusting” Zionists Joined Forces with KKK

“The Ku Klux Klan, with its long history of violence, is the most infamous — and oldest — of American hate groups,” the SPLC wrote on its website. “Although black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, it also has attacked Jews, immigrants, gays and lesbians and, until recently, Catholics.”

Many of the comments on her tweet noted the inherent and historic incompatibility of the white supremacist KKK and support for the Jewish state. Others to have attended her event in North Carolina and refuted her claim that the KKK and Zionists allied. One commenter even brought photographic proof of the inaccuracy of her claim.

Here is the scene at the protest of her speech. Note the absence of the KKK and the Confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/I1Vsj1tXRU — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) August 25, 2019

Sarsour advocates for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement (BDS) that attempts to delegitimize Israel and calls for the establishment of an exclusively Palestinian state “from the river to the sea.” Sarsour has also claimed that Zionism is incompatible with free-speech and feminism, a dubious claim considering the pluralistic nature of modern Israel and the role of women in its society. She is a leader in the feminist movement but has been criticized from within the movement for her support of Sharia (Islamic) law which many see as being oppressive towards women. She has also been criticized for perpetuating the claim that Jesus was a Palestinian.

Though