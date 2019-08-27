Netanyahu Visits Terror Victim In Hospital, Promises to Build Neighborhood in Memory of Murdered Daughter

“Hashem is a haven for the oppressed, a haven in times of trouble.” Psalms 9:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, visited Rabbi Eitan Shenrev in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Monday night, promising to build a new neighborhood in the memory of his daughter Rina who was murdered in a terrorist explosion on Friday.

On Tuesday morning, Netanyahu released a statement in which he said, “We visited with and gave strength to the Sherev family in the hospital. They are a wonderful family. At the request of the parents, we decided to name a new neighborhood in Dolev ‘Rina’s Heights’ in her memory. The nation of Israel will remember her always.”

During the visit, Rabbi Shenrev described a project called Shulchan Shabbat (the sabbath table) that he was involved with in his town of Lod which distributes meals to needy families.

The three members of the Shenrev family (46-year-old father, Rabbi Eitan Sherav, 21-year-old brother, Dvir, and 17-year Rina) were on their way to Ein Dani Spring near the Ein Buvin natural spring near the town of Dolev in the Shomron (Samaria) at around 10:15 Friday morning. An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated remotely when the family approached, killing Rina. The IED contained 3 kilograms of explosives, an especially deadly amount, situated adjacent to a boulder in a manner designed to maximize the effect.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his office to approve 300 new housing units to be built in Dolev in the Shomron (Samaria) in response to a terrorist attack last Friday that killed 17-year-old Rina Shenrev.

It should be noted that in the video, the family is seated on low stools as is the Jewish custom for families in mourning.

