Three years of research went into this do-it-yourself project that is certainly no toy. This is an incredibly detailed, scale model of the Second Temple, built entirely from LEGO pieces by Jewish expert LEGO builder Yitzy Kasowitz. Kasowitz, who owns Jbrick, a company which sells custom Jewish-themed LEGO kit.
Build Your Own Temple of Solomon From Lego
