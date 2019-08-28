No, Mr. Pompeo, Israel Does Not Have the Right to Defend Itself

Even before Israel became a nation we were under threat, paying for our existence with the blood of innocents. This week, Jews are being killed in the streets of Israel simply because they are Jews. But Jew-hatred has so twisted the minds of many that Rashida Tlaib was praised for being a ‘friend of Israel’ when she blamed Israel for these deaths. Hezbollah and Syria, backed by Iran, are threatening to eradicate Israel and there is no doubt that if given the tiniest opportunity they will go to any length to make this happen, even if it means the deaths of countless Arabs. But not only is the world silent, but many also support them. Most simply choose to look away, hoping Israel will be eradicated before they will be required to voice any objections.

And the best the U.S. could do was say that they supported Israel’s right to defend itself. Of course, the U.S. is Israel’s greatest ally and this statement sets them apart from most of the world. But every person in the world has the basic human right to defend himself. Unless he is a Jew in Israel. The double-standard is glaring. Is there any other nation in the world for which its right to self-defense is in question?

It is always painful for me to hear that the best the world can do, the most our closest allies can say is that they support our right to defend ourselves. Jew-hatred is so ingrained into the mind of the human race that upholding the Jewish right to defend himself is a sign that you don’t hate Jews. Of course, the alternative is everyone else who thinks that Jews do not even have the same rights as an animal in the jungle to defend itself.

But Jew-hatred consigns the world to darkness. We are a light unto the nations. It begins with us and if you feed the shadows, the shadows will come back to you. If you allow anyone to say that Jews do not have a right to defend ourselves, or that we are restricted in how we can defend ourselves, then get ready for that to return and harm you. People will start telling you that you cannot defend yourself. Suicide bombings started in Israel and when the world did not cry out against them, when many embraced the Palestinians’ right to kill Jews and decried the Jews’ desire to live, then they got 9-11. Hamas began rioting on our border, calling for its people to rush the security fence in the hopes that some Jewish blood would flow. Is it any surprise that now the borders of the U.S. and Europe are being overrun by masses of people? Car rammings, stabbings, it all started in Israel and then went to Europe. Jews were condemned for not embracing the Arabs as they came across our borders in tanks with the intention of killing every man, woman, and child. So now you have people walking into schools and murdering children. Because they were told that it is totally okay to murder Jews.

Those who hated the Jews welcomed it even after it came to their countries. Not because they hate the Jews. Jews are, after all, the same as everyone else. They hate the Jews because they hate the people God gave the Torah to. People who hate the Jews are willing to believe any lie, to rewrite history, to deny archaeology and any text ever written, in order to not have to look at the miracle that is modern Israel. How can a Christian who believes in Jesus (who was a Jew born in Israel) hate Jews? How can a Jew sitting in the U.S. support Jew-hatred and think he is safe?

The end of the story is known: Israel will succeed because we do not need your approval anymore in order to be allowed to stay alive. To be honest, we don’t need the IDF but God Bless Them. After 2,000 years the impossible happened and we returned to our land. If you witness the impossible then you should believe that the second half of the prophecy will happen as well. We will continue to live in the land and serve Hashem. The end is known but the only question, for Jew and non-Jew alike, is ‘How do you want to fit into this gradually unfolding story?’

The Israeli government cannot say to its citizens that they are considering defending them. Like any government, the Israeli government has the obligation to defend its citizens. It is absurd to imply otherwise.

Israel does not have the right to defend ourselves. We have the obligation to defend ourselves. We have a function and without it, the world will surely fall into darkness. Israel does not have the right to exist because of all the technological wonders we gave to the world. Those marvels and the way we freely provided them to the world are a glimpse of what the world could be if it only rejected lies and violence and turned to the light and love. Israel has the simple desire to embrace life and the most the world can do, the best it can offer is to acknowledge that embracing life is not evil. The best any nation is able to say is that Jews are permitted to not want to die. Even the best countries in the world refuse to denounce the murderous intentions of Israel’s enemies.

The U.S. now has leaders who embrace death and call Israel ‘evil’ for not wanting to die. Strangely enough, they are all on one side of the political spectrum but so many people still try to deny that the Democrats are a problem. Such blindness can only be intentional. The only reason a thinking person can deny something so undeniably obvious is that he wants to, because he has a readon. Because they are threatened. Because those who oppose Israel’s right to survive think Israel is the biggest threat in the world.

And they are correct. Israel is the visible proof that God’s word is eternal and implicit in this is that men are not free to live an ego-centered existence. God exists. He is a higher authority and He will roll back the laws of nature to make His word true. Man must live a true life, a life of morality. And not some made-up morality that makes him feel good but is actually a self-serving lie. Israel does not have the right to exist. We have the obligation to refuse to go away.