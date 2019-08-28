Four Mortars Launched from Gaza, IDF Hits Hamas Target

“A time for throwing stones and a time for gathering stones, A time for embracing and a time for shunning embraces;” Ecclesiastes 3:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Four mortars were launched from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, which led the Israel Defense Forces to retaliate and strike Hamas targets in Gaza.

According to the IDF, three of the mortars landed inside the coastal territory, while a fourth one landed in Israel in an open field near the border fence.

The Israeli Air Force struck a Hamas observation post near Juhor ad-Dik in central Gaza.

The mortar attack comes amid increasing tensions in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has blamed the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad for the recent violence. However, Israel also holds Hamas, which controls the coastal territory, as responsible for the violence as well.

Israel’s Kan reported that Egypt has invited Hamas officials to Cairo as part of talks to restore calm in the region.