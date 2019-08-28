Report: Hezbollah Planning Retaliation Against Israel after Airstrike, Drone Crash

“Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare;” Psalms 144:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Iranian-backed Hezbollah is planning a “calculated strike” against Israel in response to two drone strikes that the Jewish state carried out over the weekend against the Lebanese terror group.

According to Reuters, two sources close to Hezbollah told the news agency confirmed that the preparations were underway.

A reaction “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war that neither Hezbollah nor Israel wants,” one of the sources said, reported Reuters. “The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing.”

The tension comes after Israel carried out a strike in Syria on Saturday night that killed two members of Hezbollah, as well as at least two or three others. Another drone crashed in a Hezbollah-controlled neighborhood in Beirut, which was blamed on Israel.

The Lebanese government also blamed Israel for attacked a Palestinian terror group in eastern Lebanon on Monday.

On Sunday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel with retaliatory strikes.

“I say to the Israeli army along the border, from tonight be ready and wait for us,” he said in a televised speech. “Do not rest, do not be reassured, and do not bet for a single moment that Hezbollah will allow… aggression of this kind.”

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Hezbollah leader to “calm down.”

Nasrallah “knows very well that the State of Israel knows how to defend itself well and to repay its enemies.”