Hamas Threatens To Attack Israel from South If Hezbollah Starts in North; Egypt Says ‘No’

“They prepared a net for my feet to ensnare me; they dug a pit for me, but they fell into it. Selah.” Psalms 57:7 (The Israel Bible™)

In its efforts to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Egypt warned Hamas to stop firing rockets and mortars and to refrain from joining Hezbollah in any aggression against Israel.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen televised a report on Tuesday citing an unnamed leader in the “Palestinian resistance” in the Gaza Strip as saying: “If war breaks out with Hezbollah, we will be at the front line.”

“[Israel] must read the message of our support for the resistance in Lebanon,” the source said.

The Lebanese government and the leadership of Hezbollah are close allies and have been threatening major aggressions against Israel in retaliation for two recent strikes. On Saturday night, Israel carried out a strike that killed at least two members of Hezbollah in Syria as they were launching a killer drone strike against Israel. On Monday night, two drones exploded in Beirut adjacent to a Hezbollah facility. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the drones in Beirut but Hezbollah claims Israel is to blame.

At least ten projectiles have been fired at Israel from Gaza over the last two weeks. Hamas officials traveled to Egypt on Monday to renegotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was set several months ago. A senior Hamas official involved in the negotiations denied reports that Egypt was pressuring his organization to stop the rocket fire from Gaza or to refrain from aiding Hezbollah by coordinating its attacks.

“The reports about Egypt conveying threatening messages to Hamas are untrue,” said Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas’s political branch. “[Egypt is a sister country and wouldn’t] threaten Hamas or convey threatening messages from the occupation [i.e. Israel].”

Israel evacuated the Gaza Strip in 2005, uprooting approximately 10,000 Jews from Gush Katif. Hamas was democratically elected as the leaders of Gaza in 2006 and have chosen aggression against Israel over the well-being of its citizens. As a result, Israel has enforced a blockade to prevent military hardware from entering Gaza. There are land-crossings into Gaza from Egypt and Israel but Hamas insists on continuing aggression until an unmonitored seaport in Gaza is established.