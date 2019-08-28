Ilhan Omar Named in Divorce Suit, Watchdog Group Calls for Probe into Campaign Finances

“Such is the way of an adulteress: She eats, wipes her mouth, And says, “I have done no wrong.” Proverbs 30:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Dr. Beth Mynett, age 55, who works as the medical director of the Washington D.C. Department of Corrections, filed for divorce on Tuesday, alleging that her husband, Tim Mynett, told her in April that he was having an affair with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Tim Mynett, age 38, works at the political consulting firm E Street Group which has worked with Omar’s campaign.

Court papers state that the couple separated in April, soon after making a “declaration of love” for Omar to his wife.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” the court papers said according to t a report by the New York Post. “Defendant met Rep. Omar while working for her,’’ the document states. “Although devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration, Plaintiff told Defendant that she loved him, and was willing to fight for the marriage.”

The couple lived together for six years before marrying in 2012, has a 13-year-old son.

In an interview with WCCO-TV on Tuesday, Omar denied that she was in a relationship with Mynett but refused to discuss any details about her personal life.

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), a conservative watchdog group, released a statement on Tuesday saying that it intends to file a complaint against Omar with the Federal Election Commission. Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s consulting group approximately $230,000 since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising, and travel expenses.

“This arrangement where Ilhan is paying her lover consulting fees could be illegal if he’s not doing the work,” said NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty. “And we’ll be asking the FEC for an investigation to determine the nature and level of his work product.”

Flaherty said that at the very least, the FEC should investigate Omar for not being more specific when reporting Mynett’s firm’s travel.

“The law states that travel expenses have to be itemized, but Ilhan’s campaign is just reporting large amounts for ‘travel,’” Flaherty said. “Our question is whether this was necessary travel or whether she was just bringing her boyfriend along for the company.”

Omar’s personal life has come under scrutiny. She married her husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, in 2002 when she was 19-years-old in what she claims was a Muslim religious ceremony. Though they applied for a marriage license they did not legally marry. The couple had two children before they separated in 2008. Omar legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. There are suspicions that Elmi is, in fact, Omar’s brother who she married to enable him to obtain U.S. citizenship. If true, this would constitute immigration fraud. Omar and Elmi religiously divorced in 2011 but did not legally divorce until 2017. In 2011, Omar and Hirsi reconciled and had a third child. The two legally married in early 2018, after Omar divorced Elmi.

It was reported in July that Omar separated from Hirsi but she refused to comment, neither confirming nor denying the report.

But even this twisted trail of relationships is problematic. Documentation obtained by the Washington Examiner indicates that Hirsi was living with Omar even during the period of time that she claims to have been married to Elmi. Even more problematic was a report released earlier this month by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board which shows Omarr broke federal tax law by filing joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 while she was still legally married to Elmi. Both federal and Minnesota state law expressly forbidsjointly filing taxes with someone who is not a legal spouse.

In June, the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board fined her thousands of dollars for using campaign funds for personal use which included travel expenses.

Omar describes herself as a religiously observant Muslim. Despite being new to Congress, she has been the focus of much criticism for blatantly anti-Semitic and anti-Israel comments. She is also a harsh critic of President Trump, calling for his impeachment.