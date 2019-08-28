Father of Murdered Israeli Teen to be Discharged from Hospital

“But I will bring healing to you And cure you of your wounds —declares Hashem. Though they called you “Outcast, That Tzion whom no one seeks out,” Jeremiah 30:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi Eitan Shenrev, 46, the father Rina Shenrev, who was killed in a bomb attack in Judea and Samaria last week, is set to be released from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Rabbi Shenrev and his children, 17-year-old Rina and 19-year-old Dvir, were hiking on Friday morning near the Ein Buvin spring near the town of Dolev when an IED was remotely detonated by Arab terrorists, killing Rina and critically wounding Dvir.

From his hospital bed on Friday, Shenrev told reporters that Rina had saved him and Dvir, absorbing the worst of the blast from what he described as a “very big roadside bomb.” After “everything went black,” he said, he “looked down and saw [Rina] was not alive.”

According to Israeli reports, the explosive device included 3 kilograms (6.5 pounds) of explosive material, making it an “unusually powerful bomb.”

Unable to attend his daughter’s funeral on Friday in Lod because of a broken hip and shrapnel in his stomach, Shenrev addressed the ceremony by phone, saying, “We are trying to be strong here in the Land of Israel, the people of Israel; Rina believed in that.”

“Our response to the murderers is that we are here and we are strong and we will prevail,” he said.

Dvir remains in serious but stable condition following surgery at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.