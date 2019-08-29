Netanyahu Trying to Recruit Pro-3rd Temple Politician

Men from far away shall come and take part in the building of the Temple of Hashem Zechariah 6:15 (The Israel Bible™)

It has been confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with Zehut (Identity) party leader Moshe Feiglin in an effort to make him a “high ranking official” in the PM’s next government.

Moshe Feiglin is the only party head in the current elections who openly calls for building the third Temple and has placed it on his party’s platform. The catch – Feiglin’s Zehut party will have to drop out of the race.

The idea is that since Zehut is not predicted to pass the minimum threshold of 4 seats, they are ‘wasting’ right-wing votes that could otherwise spill over to another right-wing party that can pass the minimum threshold sealing Netanyahu’s coalition for the 22nd Knesset (parliament).

Reports have been circulating that Netanyahu offered Feiglin the task of health ministry although those reports are unconfirmed. However, that would be a logical position for Feiglin since besides advocating for the construction of the Third Temple, Feiglin is a proponent of legalizing marijuana and has fought in the past as a Knesset member to loosen access to medical marijuana for cancer patients. Feiglin is a free market capitalist who focuses much of his campaign on loosening regulations and lowering taxes.

Regarding his meeting with Netanyahu, Feiglin didn’t reveal much information however he did say: “We are ready to enter negotiations with the Prime Minister. We sat for many hours and I am happy to announce that we have made tremendous progress as well as other important issues in Zehut’s platform. There is still no agreement but the progress is very significant. Either way, we will bring the agreement if it is signed, as a referendum to party members, something that no other party would even consider doing in this type of situation. And I need to reiterate and clarify one thing: Zehut is alive and kicking and is affecting reality and will continue to affect reality more than any other party. It seems as though this time it will be from within the government and not just the Knesset but we will see.”

Although Feiglin seems to have opened up to Netanyahu’s offer, Zehut’s board has rejected it. If the offer is rejected, the Zehut party will run as its own party with hopes of making it into the 22nd Knesset.