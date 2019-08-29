Science Confirms: the Human Soul Lives on After Death

And the dust returns to the ground As it was, And the lifebreath returns to Hashem Who bestowed it (Ecclesiastes12:7)

The results are in: the human brain can be similar to a “biological computer,” and that human consciousness may be similar to a program that is operated by a quantum computer inside the brain. According to new findings reported in an article in Peace Quarters, following death, “their soul comes back to the universe, and it does not die.”

This was confirmed by physicist Dr. Stuart Hameroff and mathematical physicist Sir Roger Penrose. Both scientists claim that the soul is maintained in microtubules of brain cells. The physicists call this process an “Orchestrated Objective Reduction,” or “Orch-OR.” This means that even when humans are “clinically dead,” microtubules in the brain lose their quantum state although they can still retain the data inside of them.

The theory was highlighted on The Science Channel’s documentary series Through the Wormhole. In that program, Dr. Hameroff explains: “Let’s say the heart stops beating, the blood stops flowing; the microtubules lose their quantum state. The quantum information within the microtubules is not destroyed, it can’t be destroyed, and it just distributes and dissipates to the universe at large. If the patient is resuscitated, revived, this quantum information can go back into the microtubules and the patient says ‘I had a near-death experience.’ If they’re not revived, and the patient dies, it’s possible that this quantum information can exist outside the body, perhaps indefinitely, as a soul.”

Hameroff’s sentiments imply that human souls are far more than just “interactions” of neurons inside the brain. In fact, the theory indicates that “souls” could have existed since the beginning of time. Additionally, this theory can eventually explain things that are even more mysterious and fascinating. These can include recent discoveries regarding dark energy and dark matter—substances that humans cannot see or interact with, but substances that we do know exist.

Judaism has always held that the body’s soul lives on after death explains Rabbi Lazer Brody. The rabbi highlights this point with a passage from the Gemorrah (oral law) which states that: “there is no reward for mitzvahs (commandments) in this world. Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (author of) the Zohar says the same thing.”