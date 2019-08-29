Recently Discovered Moabite Altar: Proof of Biblical Battle in Kings 2

But when Achav died, the king of Moab rebelled against the king of Yisrael. (Kings 2 3:5)

The word “Hebrews” was recently discovered on an ancient Moabite altar unearthed by archaeologists in Jordan. The altar was located at the biblical site of Atarot (Khirbat Ataruz) in Jordan reports TOI.

The discovery found two 9th century/ early 8th century BCE Moabite writings engraved into the cylindrical stone altar provide historical indications of a “battle of epic proportions”.

Researcher Adam Bean of John Hopkins University describes the find as: “An inscribed altar from the Khirbat Ataruz Moabite sanctuary”. the inscriptions provide new insight regarding King Mesha of Moab’s revolt against Israel:

Now King Mesha of Moab was a sheep breeder, and he used to pay as tribute to the king of Yisrael a hundred thousand lambs and the wool of a hundred thousand rams. But when Achav died, the king of Moab rebelled against the king of Yisrael. (Kings 2 3:4-5)

“The inscriptions on this ‘pedestal’ come from the site mentioned by King Mesha in his Mesha Stele as a site that he himself (i.e., Mesha) took from the Omrides and then rebuilt!” noted leading epigrapher Prof. Christopher Rollston told The Times of Israel. “Fascinatingly also, the inscriptions are not only written in the Moabite language, they are also written in the Early Moabite script.”

Rollston also explained that the Ataruz inscription complements Mesha Stele’s account “and even provides evidence for the veracity of Mesha’s statements.” When considering the Moabite language carved onto the altar, “Clearly the Moabites are in charge here at Ataruz,” said Rollston.

Etched in seven lines of text in two separate inscriptions, the 50 cm x 18.5 cm cylindrical altar is considered to have been utilized for burning incense. It was found inside a structure that Chang-ho Ji, Khirbat Ataruz excavation director calls a “simple sanctuary, or perhaps a Moabite shrine to the historic battle”.

The sanctuary, a 4.8 m x 4.9 m room, was built at the highest point in the town, explains Ji. It featured a platform, an altar, offering tables as well as a fireplace. The altar was discovered in situ in a layer that Ji, and other archaeologists, dated to 9th–8th centuries BCE based on stratification, carbon dating, as well as pottery typology.

Regarding content and language, the inscriptions represent a “missing link” between the Mesha Stele and later Moabite texts such including the Khirbet Mudineyah Incense Altar.

“The scripts of these inscriptions are different from that of the Mesha Stele, and of lesser quality. The altar is not meant to be an impressive victory stele as the Mesha stele, and the scribes are less skilled, but such inscriptions are nonetheless of great value to better understand the culture, history, language and religion of these ancient peoples,” historian Michael Langlois told The Times of Israel.

Rollston stressed the significance of the inscriptions as a means to gain a more organic picture of the region, claiming that, “When one combines the biblical material in Kings, the Mesha Stele and the Ataruz Inscriptions, a fairly full picture comes to life, one in which one can stitch together the biblical and inscriptional evidence and know a great deal about geopolitics in the ancient Levantine world of the late 9th and early 8th centuries.”