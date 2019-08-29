The Trump Effect: Honduras to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

Yerushalayim built up, a city knit together (Psalm 122:3)

President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández is set to visit Jerusalem on Sunday in part to inaugurate a “diplomatic office,” the Honduran government announced on Tuesday.

The government said that the office will be an extension of its existing embassy, according to Reuters. The country had already said in March that it would open a trade office in the Israeli capital.

“For me, it’s the recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” Hernández said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and moved the embassy there six months later. Since then, a few countries have followed, and others have alluded to taking steps in this direction, but have stopped short of moving their embassies.

Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018, shortly after the American move from Tel Aviv. Paraguay had also announced a move, though it then reversed its decision, affecting relations with Israel for the time being.