New Israeli Technology can Hijack Hostile Drones, Use them Against Enemy

I struck them down, and they could rise no more; they lay fallen at my feet (Psalm 18:39)

Anti-drone technology that was recently developed in Israel can take control of hostile drones and land them anywhere it wants. Taking over drones without causing any damage enables Israel to not only reuse them but also extract any data that the drone collected before its interception.

“The system that we developed can detect hostile drones at a range of up to three and a half kilometers [about 2 miles] and take control of about 200 drones at the same time,” Asaf Lebovitz, the product manager at Skylock, one of the Israeli companies that developed the technology, told Haaretz in an interview.

Israel reported that it carried out an attack in Syria on Saturday to foil a drone attack in northern Israel by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force special ops unit. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that two men from the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organization and an Iranian were killed in the attack. The IDF reported that the Quds Force was planning to launch several drones.

In June, Skylock presented a demo featuring the technology’s capabilities. “We actually decide on a specific place where we want to take control of the drone,” Lebovitz noted. “We have the ability to disrupt communications between the drone and its operator, and then to remotely take control of it and land it to check what it’s carrying and whom it belongs to,” he added.

Other military companies also supply technology with capabilities that mirror Skylock’s systems. Elbit Systems recently launched the ReDrone anti-drone system. The technology is available in both stationary models and as a mobile system that troops can carry in the field. Elbit explained its system is unique since it has the ability to assume control simultaneously several drones and land them without causing any damage. This is a vital capability if the drones are booby-trapped, the company added.

The IDF reported that it had foiled one attack but did not mention how. The second attack hit a structure next to Damascus where weapons were being stored.

That was instantly followed up by a statement from Hezbollah essentially blaming Jerusalem for two drones that blew up in Dahiyyeh, a Shi’ite neighborhood in Beirut and a Hezbollah stronghold. The drone strike inhibited an element of Hezbollah’s efforts to improve the accuracy of missiles in the terrorist group’s arsenal.