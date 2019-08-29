Divine Intervention? A Week After Slandering Israel, Ilhan Omar’s Scandalous Affair Gets Exposed

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

One week after congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D, MN) held a joint press conference with Rashida Tlaib (D, MI), the former found herself drowning in a web of scandals that are much greater than her incestuous marriage to her brother.

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar broke campaign finance law by using campaign funds to pursue an affair with married Democratic consultant Tim Mynett, according to an FEC complaint filed Wednesday morning. https://t.co/V7IlDeageu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

That’s because, on Wednesday, watchdog groups questioned if her alleged affair with a married employee of her paid political-consulting team is an ethics violation the NYPost reported.

“It looks like on the surface that she used campaign finance funds to benefit her paramour,” noted Tom Fitton, head of conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, who in July, asked the House Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate claims that Omar married her brother so that he could obtain a green card.

“The new reporting is additional reason for an ethics investigation,” Fitton explained. He added that he also intends to file a supplemental complaint with the OCE — and might also request that the Federal Election Commission oversee the arrangement. “This would be par for the course for Ilhan Omar.”

The renewed call came as Omar — named as “the other woman” in a high profile divorce filed Tuesday in Washington DC’s Superior Court. Dr. Beth Mynett, 55, says in the divorce filing that 38-year-old Tim Mynett, her husband who she was married to for seven years, left her as well as their 13-year-old son in April, saying that that he was “in love” with the freshmen congresswoman.

Exactly one week prior, on August 20, Ilhan Omar held a joint press conference with Democratic colleague Rashida Tlaib where they dedicated 10 combined minutes of slandering Israel. Some of Omar’s lies included an accusation that Prime Minister Netanyahu “suppressed her freedom of expression”. Omar also falsely claimed that BDS activist was deported due to his reporting on “human rights violations”. The Somali congresswoman also blamed Israel for denying freedom of expression “to millions of Palestinian people”, another gross inaccuracy.

While it is not entirely clear precisely when the alleged extramarital affair started, Omar’s ties to Tim Mynett’s E Street Group consulting firm go back to 2018. Since then, she has paid them $230,000 — including $70,000 as of April 2019, when the Mynetts’ marriage dissolved.