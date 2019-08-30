Pompeo on Possible Military Conflict With Iran: “Israel can certainly count on the U.S.A.”

“As iron sharpens iron So a man sharpens the wit of his friend.” Proverbs 27:17 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Israel can rely on diplomatic, legal and military assistance in the event of a war with Iran.

He told radio host Hugh Hewitt that the Trump administration has been “incredibly supportive each time Israel has been forced to take actions to defend itself. The United States has made it very clear that that country has not only the right but the duty to protect its own people.”

He added that “we are always supportive of their efforts to do that. So with respect to ensuring that Israel is treated fairly at the United Nations, Israel can certainly count on the United States of America.”

Pompeo added that the administration is “constantly in conversations” about militarily supplying Israel and “making sure that we collectively have defense-systems capabilities that are appropriate for their needs.”

“I have every confidence this president who moved our embassy and who made clear Israel’s rights in the Golan Heights will do all that is necessary to ensure that our great partner in Israel will be protected,” he said.

The U.S. embassy was moved to Jerusalem in May 2018, and the United States recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March.