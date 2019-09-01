Senior Iranian Official: 150,000 Missiles in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza Are Meant to Deter Israel

Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Sheikholeslam, who has served as Iran’s ambassador to Syria, said in an August 27, 2019 interview on Ofogh TV (Iran) that Iran has invested in the “huge defensive and strategic endeavor” of deploying roughly 150,000 missiles in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip that are meant to be launched at Israel at Iran’s discretion. He said that since the U.S. has defined Israel’s national security as part of its own national security, this strategy is Iran’s greatest deterrent against both countries.