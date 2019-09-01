Netanyahu once again vows to annex settlements in Judea and Samaria

However, Hashem refrained from destroying Yehuda, for the sake of His servant David, in accordance with His promise to maintain a lamp for his descendants for all time (Kings 2 8:19)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday his earlier pledge to annex all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking to children in the 4,000-resident town of Elkana in Samaria on their first day at school, Netanyahu said, “There will not be any more uprooting. With God’s help, we will extend Jewish sovereignty to all the ‘settlements,’ as part of the Land of Israel and as part of the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu’s last public statement in support of annexation came five months ago, in the days leading up to the April 9 elections. The country is heading into repeat elections on Sept. 17.

“This is our land,” Netanyahu said in his speech, according to Reuters. “We will build another Elkana and another Elkana and another Elkana. We will not uproot anyone here.”

On Friday, Netanyahu said he believes the “deal of the century” peace plan crafted by U.S. President Donald Trump will be published soon after the Sept. 17 election.