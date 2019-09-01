Breaking: Anti-Tank Missile Fired from Lebanon into Israel

And Chana prayed: My heart exults in Hashem; I have triumphed through Hashem. I gloat over my enemies; I rejoice in Your deliverance. (Samuel 1 2:1)

In what could be the casus belli for another war between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF spokespersons unit has cleared for publication that an anti-tank guided missile has just been fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday.

The missile landed in the northern town of Avivim which straddles Israel’s border with Lebanon. Although no sirens were sounded a massive explosion was heard and smoke could be seen from the spot of the impact. As of now, no further details have been released on the matter.