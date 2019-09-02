“Hashem your God will dislodge those peoples before you little by little; you will not be able to put an end to them at once, else the wild beasts would multiply to your hurt” DEUTERONOMY 7:22 (The Israel Bible™)

In response to the concern that the People of Israel will not be able to drive the nations of Canaan out of their land, Hashem reassures them with a surprising promise: “Hashem your God will dislodge those peoples before you little by little.” Would it not be more comforting to know that the period of conquest would be quick, as opposed to long and drawn out? How is this promise of a, protracted military campaign of comfort to the people? The end of the verse provides the answer. If all of the people of Canaan would have fled at one time, large portions of land would have been left unpopulated, allowing for dangerous, wild beasts to enter and roam the land. In order to prevent this from happening, the Israelites were told that they would capture the land in stages. The modern era has also seen the remarkable return of Jewish people to their land, and it has again happened in stages, “little by little.”