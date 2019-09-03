“Strangers shall stand and pasture your flocks, Aliens shall be your plowmen and vine-trimmers” ISAIAH 61:5 (The Israel Bible™)

During the Messianic age, non-Jews will play an essential role in helping the Jewish people settle the Land of Israel through agriculture, as this verse states, and they will also partner with the Jews in spiritual pursuits. Rabbi Israel Lipschitz (1782-1860), in his commentary Tiferet Yisrael, quotes this verse to prove that non-Jews will participate in the actual construction of the Holy Temple, similar to the assistance King Shlomo sought from King Hiram of Tyre who sent builders and artisans to help build the first Beit Hamikdash. In modern times, this verse serves as the inspiration for the hundreds of Christian volunteers who travel each year during the harvest season to assist Jewish farmers in Israel.