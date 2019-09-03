Israel Almost Destroyed Hezbollah’s Missile Program Before Last Minute Decision

“They prepared a net for my feet to ensnare me; they dug a pit for me, but they fell into it. Selah.” Psalms 57:7 (The Israel Bible™)

It has been revealed Israel was readying to launch a mass retaliation against Hezbollah’s precision missile system in southern Lebanon reports the Times of Israel. Instead, they changed their decision at the last minute since no IDF soldiers were injured in Sunday’s cross-border attack by the terrorist organization, according to a report on Monday evening.

“The fact that [Hezbollah leader] Nasrallah missed and didn’t kill any Israelis saved Hezbollah from the destruction of its precision missile program,” an Israel Defense Forces told Channel 12 news. “The planes were already in the air.”

According to the report, Israeli air force jets had already scrambled and were flying over the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s western coast. They were armed with tons of explosives in preparation for a counter-strike.

The source was also quoted saying that the fighter jets were ready to strike many targets linked to Hezbollah’s missile program, and were waiting for authorization from Jerusalem.

The report came almost immediately following the Hezbollah-affiliated TV network, Al Manar, publishing footage it claimed depicted the terror organization’s missile strike on an Israeli military vehicle the previous day. The strike resulted in zero casualties and led to a somewhat limited Israeli retaliation. The footage featured two anti-tank missiles narrowly missing an Israeli vehicle on the road bypassing the town of Avivim and Kibbutz Yir’on near Israel’s northern border.

On Sunday, Hezbollah struck an IDF vehicle with an anti-tank missile although no injuries were reported. Simultaneously, the IDF performed a drill evacuating two soldiers who pretended to be injured to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah declared “victory” in Sunday’s clash despite the facts showing otherwise.