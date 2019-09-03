Iraqi National Guard Chief: I’d Go to War Alongside Satan

But Hashem was incensed at his going; so an angel of Hashem placed himself in his way as an adversary. He was riding on his she-ass, with his two servants alongside, Numbers 22:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Iraqi militia head, Abu Alaa Al-Walai said that if there was a war between the United States and Satan, he “would side with Satan”.

Al-Walai is the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Shiite militia Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada which is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU). The PMU is an organization of various militias consisting of (mostly) Shia soldiers and is sponsored and operated by the Iraqi government. Ironically, the PMU was involved in almost every major battle against ISIS. It is also known as the new Iraqi Republican Guard after it was completely reorganized in early 2018 by its then-Commander in Chief Haider al-Abadi.

In an interview that was recovered by MEMRI, Al-Walai was asked if he would fight against Iran if it was attacked. At that point, Al-Walai began asking the interviewer a barrage of rhetorical questions asking who the journalist would support if the United States went to war with Jordan. Then he asked about America vs Saudi Arabia.

Al-Walai then explained that in a war of America against Jordan, he’d side with Jordan and against Syria, he’d side with Syria. The militia head added that in a war between America and Saudi Arabia, he’s a stand with Saudi Arabia. Finally, if Iran went to war with the US, he’d fight alongside the US.

Then Al-Walai turned to the interviewer and proclaimed: “For the sake of argument if fighting broke out between Satan and America, I would stand with Satan because America is the greater Satan.

He then went on to warn that all Americans will become hostages of the resistance if war breaks out between Iran and the US “Because we will stand with the Islamic Republic. End of story” Al-Walai concluded.