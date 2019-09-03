Ex-Israeli Intel Chief Reveals how PA Uses ‘Peace’ Agreements to Advance Jihad

These are the names of the sons of Ishmael, by their names, in the order of their birth: Nebaioth, the first-born of Ishmael, Kedar, Adbeel, Mibsam Genesis 25:13 (The Israel Bible™)

With Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ expected to be publicized following Israeli elections later this month, the former head of Israel’s General Security Services, MK Avi Dichter (Likud), revealed how late Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat, exploited his diplomatic immunity to smuggle arch terrorists from Egypt into Gaza.

In an interview with the Im Tirtzu (if you will it) organization, Israel’s former General Security Services (GSS) chief, Avi Dichter recalled a time when arch terrorist turned statesman Yasser Arafat suddenly “looked taller” on his journey from Egypt to the then Israeli controlled Gaza Strip.

In 1994, one of the security officers manning the border between Egypt and Israel noticed that when Arafat approached in his convoy, he suddenly looked “taller” than he was when he entered Gaza.

Arafat was in a convoy of Mercedes vehicles and the Oslo Accords prevented the security forces from inspecting their vehicles. Because they couldn’t inspect the vehicles, he allowed them to continue into Gaza. About 15-20 minutes later, they got intel that Arafat had used the convoy to smuggle 4 arch terrorists into Gaza from Egypt – 3 in each trunk and the fourth named Jihad Al-Amarin was lying in the back seat while Arafat was sitting on top of him.

Al-Amarin was the mastermind behind a terrorist attack in 1986 in Jerusalem.

As soon as this information was relayed to then Prime Minister Rabin, he gave Arafat 48 hours to send the terrorists back to Gaza or he’d freeze all talks. Arafat complied. Dichter then used this tale to demonstrate how the Arabs are “100% to blame for the failure of the Oslo Accords”.