Israeli Firefighters Go to Brazil to Save Amazon

I created you, and appointed you A covenant people, a light of nations Isaiah 42:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Further to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conversation with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Council and the Ministry of Public Security are acting to extend immediate assistance to Brazil to combat the devastating fires in the country. Israel will dispatch a delegation of firefighters from the Israel Fire and Rescue Services who specialize in bush and forest fires.

The delegation, which is expected to depart for Brazil this evening (Tuesday, 3 September 2019), will provide assistance and professional know-how to the Brazilian authorities, including the Brazilian government and military and firefighting authorities who are combatting the fires.

The Israeli delegation, comprised of 11 experts in the fields of rescue, intelligence and bush and forest fires, will be headed by Commander Yair Elkayam, Deputy Commander of the Northern District.

Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedy Simhi is directing preparations in Israel, while the Israeli embassy and the IDF Military Attaché in Brasilia are coordinating with the Brazilian authorities.

Over the past year Israel’s relations with Brazil were greatly strengthened following PM Netanyahu’s visit to Brazil and President Bolsonaro’s visit to Israel, which included a visit to the Israel Police Counter Terrorism Unit.

The countries have close political and strategic cooperation in various fields, and many agreements have been signed in the fields of agriculture, science, health, cyber and more. These agreements contribute to Israeli exports to the largest Latin American country.

(Communicated by the MFA Spokesperson)